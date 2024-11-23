From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A group of medical students are helping patients at University Hospital in Newark in a most unusual way.

They’re moonlighting as bedside stylists, giving patients haircuts and shaves.

“As you can imagine, patients sitting in a hospital for weeks at a time, their beard grows out, their hair grows out, they’re already dealing with an illness that they’re trying to fight, so we’re hoping that just a little bit of help with shaves and haircuts makes their day better,” said Shivani Srivastava, a second-year student at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, and member of the Bergen Barbers.

The program was started by Vaishali Ravikumar, who graduated last year from the medical school and now works as an OB-GYN intern at the University of Arizona. Bergen Barbers was inspired by a patient Ravikumar was treating, who became depressed and requested a haircut. The group’s name refers to Bergen Street, where University Hospital is located.

Srivastava learned to cut hair during the height of the COVID pandemic. She said she enjoyed it and becoming a Bergen Barber was a natural next step. The group has more than 16 barbers who work in pairs. Bergen Barbers gave 40 haircuts last year, she said.

“I think it’s like one of the few volunteering opportunities where you see the gratification on the patients faces right away, you know the transformation happens within minutes,” said Riya Sutariya, who is studying to become a surgeon.

Recently, the Bergen Barbers were providing their service to a 62-year-old patient, who goes by Angel. The Newark resident has been waiting for weeks for a liver transplant.

Angel was was quiet and withdrawn, but after his Bergen Barbers appointment, his spirits lifted and he was smiling.

“When you shave and have a clean haircut you feel more alive, you feel like you want to keep going,” he said. “When you’re not clean you feel down, worse than anything.”