On a rainy Thursday, stationed at a stand in the Italian Market, Victoria Ciliberti patiently weaves tough, green fronds together.

She is a “palm lady” carrying on an ancient tradition.

“I’m the third generation doing the weaving,” Ciliberti, 34, said. “So my great-grandmother and my great-aunt are the ones who taught me. My mom carried it on, and now she passed it on to me.”

Victoria deftly interlaces the yellow-green fronds under the watchful eyes of her mom, Cookie Ciliberti. Cookie, 59, said she feels “blessed” that Victoria is continuing the legacy.

“A lot of families don’t make them anymore, and it’s an old tradition that’s dying out, and we need to keep our traditions,” Cookie said.