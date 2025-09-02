From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The speeches at the annual Labor Day celebration in South Philadelphia on Monday had a noticeably different tone than in the past few years.

The parade and festival hosted by the Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO were as lively as ever, with thousands of unionized workers from around the region marching in matching T-shirts along Washington Avenue, accompanied by ear-splitting drumlines and a host of local elected officials.

But two years after Joe Biden became the first sitting president to attend the event, and spoke about “celebrating jobs” — a moment when one local union leader declared it was a “boom time” for organizing — speakers this year struck a loudly defiant note against a less-friendly administration in Washington and a changed environment for union workers.

“We must recommit ourselves to digging in and fighting like we never fought before,” said Brian Renfroe, national president of the National Association of Letter Carriers, who came from Washington, D.C., for the parade. “We have to fight like hell because we have faced unprecedented attacks on working people in a very short period of time.”

He led the group in a call and response, attacking President Donald Trump’s administration for eliminating hundreds of thousands of federal jobs and seeking to reduce workers’ bargaining rights.

“When they come after the jobs of public servants, the people who care for our veterans, administer Social Security, inspect our food, deliver our mail, what do we say?” Renfroe asked.

“Hell, no!” the crowd responded.