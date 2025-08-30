Teachers union ratifies 3-year deal with Philadelphia school district

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia teachers union released the details of its three-year contract with the Philadelphia School District after members voted to ratify the deal late Thursday — including a one-time bonus, a 3% annual pay raise and paid parental leave.

The contract between the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers Local 3 and the school district was announced Monday, the first day of school. It will go into effect Sept. 1 and continue through Aug. 31, 2028.

In addition to teachers, the 14,000-member union represents counselors, classroom assistants, nurses, psychologists, secretaries and other education professionals.

According to the PFT, 70% of its members voted for the agreement.

Arthur Steinberg, PFT’s president, said in a statement that the terms of the contract represented “truly historic wins for our members.”

Some of them include: five weeks of paid parental leave for members who are new parents, including those who adopt children; a 3% pay increase for all members in each year of the contract; a one-time, $1,400 bonus for all union members; and the elimination of a district policy that disciplined members for using sick days.

In addition, the contract reduces barriers to becoming a senior career teacher, which has the highest pay level; increases the minimum pay grade of the lowest-paid paraprofessionals and increases annual allowances for nurses, psychologists and teachers.