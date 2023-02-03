Gov. Josh Shapiro has selected another Philadelphia school district official to join his cabinet.

Reggie McNeil, the district’s chief operating officer, will serve as secretary of general services, responsible for state buildings and vehicles, as well as procurement, Shapiro announced Wednesday.

Shapiro tapped the district’s chief financial officer Uri Monson to serve as his budget secretary in December. Monson stabilized the district’s finances during his nearly seven-year tenure, resulting in a significant upgrade to its credit rating.

McNeil hasn’t been with the district for as long, but still made a sizeable impact, Superintendent Tony Watlington said in a written statement.

“Reggie has been an asset to the district and will be greatly missed,” Watlington said.