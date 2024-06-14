Jay-Z’s Roc Nation pushes back against those criticizing its support of school vouchers in Philadelphia

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is defending its stance on supporting school vouchers in Philadelphia. The self-made billionaire and rapper is no stranger to controversy. The businessman has taken stances that have caused debate among his fans and critics over issues concerning social justice and U.S. policing.

Jay-Z faced backlash from supporters of Colin Kaepernick and critics of the National Football League after the hip-hop mogul and his label teamed up with the league on a new initiative to amplify social justice.

Now Jay-Z and Roc Nation are under fire for hosting “Dine and Learn” events in Philly neighborhoods.

The events provide free dinners while educating families about school choice vouchers. The rapper has come out in support of Republican-backed Senate Bill 795, known as the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success (PASS) scholarship program.

PASS was introduced in August 2023 by Sen. Judy Ward (R-30) to enable students from low-income families currently in underperforming schools to access funding for private education via school vouchers.

The author of the bill, Republican Senator Judy Ward, released this exclusive statement to WHYY News:

“The efforts of Jay Z in support of the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success (PASS) scholarship program is encouraging to see,” said Senator Ward.

“Like many parents and families across the commonwealth, especially those trapped in schools that are failing them, Jay Z understands the importance of giving children their best chance at a quality education that fits their needs and the life changing opportunity that a PASS scholarship provides.”

Democratic lawmakers complained the school voucher program would take money away from public education, and they expressed frustration over Jay-Z’s support of the measure.

The vouchers would be funded by taxpayers and could cost the state $100 million if the bill passes.