According to Teach Plus, a nonprofit education advocacy group, the statewide teacher shortage is more acute in special education, math and science and in underserved rural and urban areas.

As of October 2023, school districts across Pennsylvania reported 2,000 teacher vacancies and another 6,500 are teaching on emergency certificates. An added concern is that the teacher attrition rate is 6%.

The state Department of Education issues emergency permits to public schools that are unable to fill teaching positions that have been advertised. Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree from a college or university approved by the state and meet all other eligibility requirements. Private schools cannot request emergency permits.

“We need about 15,000 more teachers at a minimum,” said Laura Boyce, Pennsylvania executive director of Teach Plus. “We need to be able to produce about double the [number] of teachers we are currently producing. Fewer than 7% are teachers of color compared to 38% percent of students.”

Boyce made her comments May 3 at West Chester University, which hosted the legislators on the House Education Committee and other education stakeholders. There, they discussed ideas on how to improve the teacher pipeline to reduce the shortage further.

But Carris Pokorny-Golden, director of the bureau of school leadership and teacher quality at the Department of Education, told the committee that things are improving.

“We saw a nearly 28% increase in initial teacher certifications in 2022–23,” Porkorny-Golden said. “It’s something that we obviously hope continues, with some of the solutions that we have utilized to get the teacher shortage in a better place.”