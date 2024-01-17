Philly superintendent on Dr. King and his lasting impact on education

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. advocated for education and believed it was the great equalizer. King preached that education could eliminate discrimination and create a more equitable society. And as celebrations kick off across the country in honor of the civil rights leader, many remember the impact his legacy carries today. School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington says Dr. King’s message is needed now more than ever.

“He wanted our students in public schools to get a good education,” said Watlington.

Watlington expressed the importance of King’s vision for education. “Dr. King, at the time of his death, was leading a poor people’s campaign, and he says it makes no sense to have the world’s largest economy, and too many people of color not be able to participate.”

But even today, funding has made it hard to realize that dream. Education in Pennsylvania has seen its battles. After the courts determined that the schools are underfunded, the Basic Education Funding Commission released a new report that says it will take 5.4 billion dollars to improve the low-wealth schools in Pennsylvania.

Watlington thought it would be a part of King’s dream to see schools properly funded. He wanted every student to have equal access to a good education.

He said, “When we get the appropriate funding that the commonwealth court has called for, we will be able to have much better school facilities and upgrade the school facilities so our children can learn in 21st-century schools that say ‘we value public education.’”