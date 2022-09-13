That means with teachers and support staff in such high demand, less wealthy districts, like Upper Darby, are more likely to be at a disadvantage when it comes to hiring.

Not only are teachers more likely to accept a higher-salaried job, many are more likely to want to work in schools with more resources, including newer buildings, Fuller said.

For this reason, and possibly others, districts across Pennsylvania are experiencing staff shortages to varying degrees that further exacerbate pre-existing inequities.

Understaffing leads to tough choices in Upper Darby

Upper Darby is a large suburban district, with more than 12,400 students. About 60% of students are considered low-income and more than 1,400 are learning English as their second language.

“I don’t think the crisis is being felt by everybody right now because they’re not as diverse, they’re not as complex as Upper Darby School District,” said McGarry, the superintendent.

Last spring, he asked the district’s board to cap the number of credits high school students can take at 28, citing long-standing staffing issues, and they agreed.

Not everyone was happy.

“I’m telling people, ‘We can’t operate that way anymore. We can’t afford it and we can’t find the people,’ and I’m the ogre destroying the community, but I’m not,” McGarry said last week.

His other possible solution to high school staffing issues also upset some parents when he announced it last spring: Paying for students to take certain classes at the local community college, including transportation and course materials.

While the district still has multiple teacher vacancies at its 4,000-student high school, the community college option is off the table for this semester, McGarry said. Enough teachers agreed to teach additional classes, for which they’ll be compensated.

“That’s not the greatest long-term solution, because the burnout factor is pretty significant,” McGarry said.

And there’s another problem, too.

With so many teachers working packed schedules and a shortage of substitutes, if too many teachers call in sick, McGarry said, his only choice could be to close school. For now, 40 teacher absences at the district’s high schools or middle schools appears to be the tipping point.

“We’ve communicated that to our public. It’s a last resort to close them,” he said.

Shorter school days and no after-school activities for some students in Harrisburg

For students attending Rowland Academy, a middle school in Harrisburg, a shortage of teachers has meant the school’s 632 students spend less time in the classroom.

School leaders, facing 16 staff vacancies, announced in February that Rowland would move to a “compressed” schedule, trimming 80 minutes from the school day and dismissing early. They removed most humanities classes from the school day, providing them virtually instead. They also eliminated lunch periods and had students eat during one of their core classes.

Despite a summer of recruiting, the district had more bad news for families in August: Too many staff positions were still empty. The shortened school day would continue into the fall, this time without after-school activities.

“We can’t compare with other districts where your starting salary is $60,000,” said Eric Turman, superintendent of Harrisburg City Schools, last week. “It’s not something we can compete with. What you’re trying to sell individuals on is to come to Harrisburg.”

The starting salary for a teacher in Harrisburg this school year is $49,510, up from $47,634.

Harrisburg City Schools enroll nearly 6,700 students, the vast majority of whom identify as Black or Hispanic and low-income. Rowland Academy’s demographics are similar to the district overall, and it still has five classroom vacancies. There are 34 classroom vacancies district-wide.

Portia Slaughter, the school’s principal, said teacher turnover has long been a problem at Rowland. When she started at the school in the spring of 2020, only six teachers were considered veterans, having been in the building for more than five years.

Rowland’s staffing level has improved over the last few months and now is not much lower than the rest of the district’s, Turman said. He hopes the school will be able to return to a normal schedule by the end of the first quarter.

While the situation at Rowland hasn’t been ideal, Slaughter said she hopes people see it as an example of successful problem solving.

“It’s different, but what it does is still give face-to-face instruction with our scholars each and every day,” she said. “That education may not be the same but what we’re trying to do is ensure that we can still give them quality instruction as we continue to search for highly qualified staff.”

Bald Eagle holding on to departing teachers for as long as possible

Joseph Clapper, interim superintendent for Bald Eagle School District in Centre County, said the teacher shortage has made it necessary for school leaders to retain departing teachers for longer than usual.

Pennsylvania’s school code requires all certified employees to provide 60 days notice of their intent to leave. Clapper and other superintendents said while it used to be rare for districts to hold onto teachers for the full 60 days, now it’s become common practice.

“We have to deliver quality teaching and instruction and services to our kids,” Clapper said. “If that means holding teachers before they leave for another pasture, that’s what we will do.”