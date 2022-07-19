Pennsylvania has a 3 year plan to tackle the teacher shortage

This story originally appeared on WITF.

State education leaders are rolling out a plan aimed at addressing the commonwealth’s K-12 teacher shortage.

Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagerty said Monday that the plan aims to get more teachers into the classroom by 2025 – and keep them there.

“Teaching is the profession that unlocks the workforce for all other professions, so we must find ways to encourage more individuals to answer the call and enter the classroom,” he said.

Data outlined in a 20-page packet shows more than 7,600 new teachers were working in schools in the 2014-15 school year. While the number has ebbed and flowed in the past seven years, just over 5,000 new teachers were working at the start of the 2020 school year.

The number of teachers that completed their certification requirements also dropped by two thirds between 2010 and 2020, according to other Department of Education data.

The agency’s strategy singles out streamlining certification requirements, improving training programs, and offering teachers more on-the-job support as key to attracting more teachers.

Its five “focus areas” include:

Meeting staffing needs at schools in each of the state’s geographical areas;

Making sure educators and school staff come from diverse backgrounds;

Improving how the Department of Education issues teacher certifications and other licensing;

Ensuring teachers are prepared to face classrooms once they’re certified; and

Allowing teachers to develop themselves professionally on the job.

Though it specifically calls for recruiting around 3,600 more people per year into teacher training programs by 2025, the plan does not spell out any specific goal for increasing the number of teachers in classrooms.

“It’s difficult to quantify statewide,” Hagerty explained. “The appropriate number of teachers is probably going to be different for each district based on different needs.”