The Haverford Township Education Association has appointed a new union president in the middle of contract negotiations with Delaware County’s second-largest school district.

Teachers and staff in the School District of Haverford Township have been without a new contract since Sept. 1 and have continued working under the terms of the previous collective bargaining agreement.

The district and the union remain at odds over salaries. In October, Adam Nancarrow, then the union president, told WHYY News that the two sides were closer to reaching an agreement than they had been before. So far, the district and the union have been unable to seal the deal.

On Nov. 18, the union publicly announced the appointment of Karen Potratz, a school psychologist at Chestnutwold Elementary School, as interim president. In the same Facebook post, the union thanked Nancarrow for his work.