Haverford teachers union appoints new president amid negotiations with school district
Karen Potratz, a school psychologist at Chestnutwold Elementary School, will serve as interim president of the Haverford Township Education Association.
The Haverford Township Education Association has appointed a new union president in the middle of contract negotiations with Delaware County’s second-largest school district.
Teachers and staff in the School District of Haverford Township have been without a new contract since Sept. 1 and have continued working under the terms of the previous collective bargaining agreement.
The district and the union remain at odds over salaries. In October, Adam Nancarrow, then the union president, told WHYY News that the two sides were closer to reaching an agreement than they had been before. So far, the district and the union have been unable to seal the deal.
On Nov. 18, the union publicly announced the appointment of Karen Potratz, a school psychologist at Chestnutwold Elementary School, as interim president. In the same Facebook post, the union thanked Nancarrow for his work.
The Haverford Township Education Association declined to comment on the leadership swap and the latest developments regarding bargaining, saying “it may impact current negotiations.”
“We are eager to collaborate with the District to bring this to a quick resolution,” the union said in a statement.
A spokesperson for the school district directed WHYY News to a comment made by Board President Dr. Latanya King on Nov. 20 during a public meeting.
“The Board’s bargaining team met with HTEA’s bargaining team earlier [last] week in a productive manner to move the conversation forward in a positive direction,” King said. “There are still a few remaining areas to discuss, and we look forward to our upcoming scheduled meeting on [Dec. 3] to resolve these topics.”
The union represents approximately 500 counselors, librarians, nurses, occupational therapists, social workers, speech and language pathologists and teachers in the district’s seven schools.
The district serves roughly 6,500 students.
