A dispute over wage increases has stalled contract negotiations between the School District of Haverford Township and the staff union.

But Adam Nancarrow, president of the union, said recent discussions between the parties have been fruitful.

“There is a difference between the two sides,” Nancarrow told WHYY News. “However, that difference is much smaller than it was at the start.”

The previous, three-year collective bargaining agreement expired Aug. 31. As a result, teachers and staff at Delaware County’s second-largest school district have been working without a contract since Sept. 1.

Approximately 100 teachers, parents and students attended Thursday evening’s regularly scheduled school board meeting to voice their opinions and compel the board to reach a deal.

“While we can’t afford to pay these teachers what they deserve, we can afford to pay them what they are asking for,” parent Julie Myers said during public comment. “So stop the games and find the money.”

The district offered an annual increase to the payroll over the summer, but the Haverford Township Education Association has asserted the proposal did not uniformly benefit longtime employees. Meanwhile, the union is bargaining for an annual cost-of-living adjustment, but the two sides have been unable to agree on a figure.

At Thursday’s meeting, community members spoke about how Haverford’s teachers have gone above and beyond to uplift their children.

“These people are not just here to teach our children how to read, write and learn algebra,” said parent Lisa Achuff. “They do so much more and they work countless hours beyond the school day for our children.”

School board president Latanya King thanked the community for showing up to the meeting, which lasted for more than two hours.

“Please know that we do hear your comments,” King said. “We continue to remain committed to working with the association towards a contract agreement that is feasible for all.”