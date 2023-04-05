Marple Newtown School District and teachers union at odds over salaries

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

The Marple Newtown School District is embroiled in tense contract negotiations with its teachers.

Representing more than 320 instructors across the district’s six schools, the Marple Newtown Education Association says the district spends the lowest percentage of its budget on teachers salaries in comparison to surrounding districts in Delaware County.

“We’re in this job for kids. We want what’s best for kids. But, we also need to value ourselves as well,” said Andrew Davis, president of the teachers union and a guidance counselor at Paxon Hollow Middle School.

More than 3,600 students attend the well-performing school district. With a student-to-teacher ratio better than the Pennsylvania average, students have the resources to perform at a high level.

While the teachers union has applauded the district for hiring more teachers in recent years, it has warned the board that if compensation issues aren’t resolved, the district could face a mass teacher exodus.

Davis said morale is already at an all-time low amongst teachers.

“It looks like we’re just fighting for ourselves, but we’re fighting for ourselves because we want to be in there with your kids, educating your children and your families, and making Marple Newtown a fantastic place to continue to live and grow,” Davis said.

More than 40 teachers left Marple Newtown in 2022.

“These people were going specifically to make more money at different districts and just to get out of the situation that they were in,” said Mike Snow, the head negotiator for MNEA and a math teacher at Marple Newtown High School.