Philadelphia public schools need billions of dollars for repairs and updates.

School District of Philadelphia leaders submitted its price tag for those improvements in a City Council hearing earlier this week. School Superintendent Tony Watlington told council members on the Education and Public Safety committees that the district is working with older infrastructure.

“The average age of our buildings are 73 years old. Some are as old as 120 years old, and more than 200 were built prior to 1978,” Watlington said. “Most of the buildings were constructed using only base paint, and many contain asbestos.”

Infrastructure problems at Philly schools were highlighted earlier this year when asbestos was found in the auditorium and stair wells of West Oak Lane’s Building 21 during an inspection.

Because of the age of the structures in the district, between approximately $7 billion and $9 billion is needed in repairs and upgrades, Watlington said.

“$4.5 billion is related to deferred maintenance costs. It’s no different than your house and my house and your car and my car,” he said. “If you don’t keep the maintenance up, you got to do more work down the road. There’s $2.4 billion related to failing systems. And then finally, $430 million to address environmental hazards, risks, and other safety deficiencies.”