Superintendent: School District of Philadelphia knew about Building 21 asbestos issues years ago

Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington revealed Tuesday that officials with the School District of Philadelphia knew about asbestos dangers inside West Oak Lane’s Building 21 about two years ago.

Watlington announced the revelation in a letter to parents saying, “They found that the records indicate asbestos damage has existed in the auditorium since June 2021, and possibly longer.”

School officials first stated that the asbestos was found in the auditorium and stairwells of the West Oak Lane school during an inspection last week.

Watlington cited transparency as the reason why he made the revelation on Tuesday.

“This lack of oversight can be attributed to the district’s historic underfunding that has led to the deterioration of our buildings and inadequate record-keeping processes,” added Watlington in the letter.

Since Monday, Building 21 students have been going to Strawberry Mansion High School, but not everyone has been happy about it.

Watlington says the Pennsylvania Department of Education has approved the district’s request to transfer students to virtual learning as the asbestos removal process continues.

The request was made after many Building 21 students failed to show up for class.

The majority of families cited safety concerns with traveling to Strawberry Mansion High School for in-person learning.

However, in order to transition to virtual learning, Building 21 parents still need to provide the school district with a written excusal demonstrating their concerns.

Meanwhile, parents are still worried.

“If you knew something like that why wouldn’t you take heed when you found out about the situation?” asked Shaneka Lewis who lives across the street from the school. “Now you want to know, like, do they know about all the other buildings in the schools and everything?”

In a letter to the Building 21 community, Watlington said “crews have conducted two types of air-quality tests that measure fibers in the air. All tests have returned results for samples from the auditorium that are well below acceptable limits.”

It remains unclear when Building 21 will reopen.