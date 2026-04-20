School District of Philadelphia revises facility plan again, sparing one more school from closure
The update raises the plan’s price tag by $200,000 and spares North Philadelphia’s Ludlow Elementary School from recommended closure.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
The School District of Philadelphia has again revised its plan for closing, merging and investing in school facilities over the next 10 years. An updated plan released Monday reduces the number of proposed school closures to 17, sparing James R. Ludlow Elementary School.
The latest version of the plan, which Superintendent Tony Watlington referred to as the “final, final” plan on a call with reporters Monday, would retain the Paul Robeson High School and Lankenau Environmental Science Magnet High School properties, but both schools are still slated for closure. The district would seek community feedback on future uses for the Robeson property, which could include demolishing the building and reimagining another school on the property, Watlington said, and would convert the Lankenau property into an environmental education center for students across the district.
The changes boost the plan’s price tag from $2.8 billion to $3 billion, with the school district planning to borrow $1 billion through capital bonds. The school district plans to seek additional support from the state government and philanthropic organizations to cover the remaining costs.
It’s the second time Watlington has scaled back the school closures proposed in the district’s years-long facilities planning process amid criticism from students, families and staff. The plan aims to redistribute resources across the district to deal with aging facilities and under- and over-enrollment in different schools.
“We heard the people,” Watlington said Monday.
Watlington presented an earlier version of the facilities plan to the school board in March, which included modernizing 159 school facilities, co-locating school programs in six facilities and closing 18 schools, down from the 20 closures the district originally proposed in January, which would have disproportionately impacted Black students and moved hundreds of students to lower-performing schools.
The latest version of the plan would modernize 10 additional school campuses, bringing the total to 169. It would increase investments in City Council districts 3 and 5 in West and North Philadelphia, which Watlington said bore the greatest impact of a prior round of school closures in 2013.
The district’s revised roadmap also pauses its plan to transfer some of the to-be-shuttered school properties to the city for job creation or affordable housing, to give the school board more time to weigh “legal and policy considerations.” Watlington said he may again recommend that the properties be conveyed from the district’s portfolio at a later time.
The plan still needs approval from the Board of Education.
If approved, the school closures would likely take effect starting in the 2027-2028 school year.
School board likely to vote on the plan Thursday
Board of Education President Reginald Streater said Monday he plans to bring a resolution approving the final plan to vote on during Thursday’s board meeting.
He said this resolution will adopt the plan as “guidelines of where we’re trying to head,” but will not supplant other board approvals that will be necessary in the future to facilitate specific school closures and capital projects.
Streater expressed support for Watlington’s final plan, calling it “very necessary” and noting it would reduce the number of school buildings rated as ‘unsatisfactory’ or ‘poor’ to zero.
“This plan right now is the best thinking that it appears the Superintendent has, based upon the data and information that he has and in the environment that we’re in,” Streater said.
“This is ripe … for board consideration,” he added.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.