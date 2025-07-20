How far does listening go?

At the community update session in Andrew Hamilton Elementary School in Cobbs Creek on Thursday, attendees doubted that every school in the area was represented, even though it was one of the most well-attended sessions this summer. At one of the tables there was only one parent whose child attended any of 15 schools being discussed.

That so many meetings are taking place in the middle of summer, when parents and students may be less likely to show up, was one concern that was shared by one of the groups. A district official pointed out that another batch of engagement sessions would take place in the fall after the release of a draft plan.

A district staff member explained the four data categories to community members and plotted each school in a learning network on a large sheet of paper, where the x-axis denoted neighborhood vulnerability and the y-axis capacity/utilization score.

“What do you all observe about this learning network?” she asked.

Attendees pointed out that many schools had a high level of vulnerability with a low utilization score. Closures hung heavy over the conversation — no one moved to suggest any. Some considered the merits of co-locating two schools that were close to each other.

At one of the participating tables, community members discussed how gentrification in West Philadelphia could have contributed to lower enrollment, as well as a lack of district investment leaving neighborhood schools less desirable to families over the years.

Concerns surfaced about what would happen to teachers and staff in the case of a closure, and how students would navigate transportation if a nearby building shut down and the other available school was farther away. Grade bands were another topic. Several attendees disagreed with the district’s mission to phase out middle schools in favor of K-8 schools.

“We need more data,” one attendee, a mother, said, explaining that the lack of context behind each school’s ranking across the four categories meant there was less feedback she could give.

Visiting the table, Deputy Superintendent for Operations Oz Hill said that he would take that feedback into consideration and try to provide more of the detailed data that the district has on each school in the next round of engagement sessions.

“I’m glad they’re trying to do more and that they’re having sessions across the city. I thought the small group format really let us talk to somebody,” said Katy Egan, an organizer with Philly DSA, the Philadelphia chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Egan worked as a teacher at the Samuel B. Huey school before it was closed in 2013 and converted to a charter school. She said that the process was crushing.

“The teachers that I worked with were really dedicated. They worked really hard. They wanted good things for their students,” Egan said. “And I feel like the school district was like, you guys failed.”

She said she attended previous rounds of update sessions in the fall that were moderated by consultants and appreciated that district officials ran them this time around. Still, she’s worried about whether the meetings will shape the outcome.

“I do feel like, and I said this at the meeting, that it was … set up in such a way to get us to co-sign and agree to school closures,” Egan said.

Hill said he is aware of the concerns.

“I understand completely the apprehension, the distrust and I might even call it the scar tissue that remains from the previous attempts to address our facilities,” Hill said. “Our greatest challenge existed in community engagement.”

Hill said he hoped the process would fulfill the district’s mission to create more equitable academic outcomes across the city and that some closures would be unavoidable.

“Quite frankly, with the limited resources that we have, there are some schools that are underenrolled, and that are not meeting the needs of students, that probably are gonna close,” he said. “We know that …The hope is that if we get to those schools that are closed, that community members will say ‘I understand that there was a process to get there, I understand that my voice was heard, and I understand all of the support that will be provided to help me make the decision about what I do.’”