The parents of Philadelphia school students are split regarding whether the district is improving, according to a new poll released Monday by a nonprofit education advocacy group. That, though, is an improvement on the group’s 2022 survey.

According to the poll, commissioned by Elevate 215 and conducted by Embold Research, 50% of parents said the Philadelphia School District is headed in the right direction. An equal percentage responded that the schools are headed in the wrong direction.

That result is 14% better than 2022, when 36% of parents said the schools were moving in the right direction and 64% said they were not.

While the parents’ districtwide sentiments are equivocal, they had much more confidence in the direction of their children’s individual schools.

According to the poll, 77% of parents surveyed said their child’s school is on the right track, while 23% disagree.

This is slightly improved from the 2022 parent poll, which showed that 73% of the respondents said their child’s school was headed in the right direction, while 27% said it was not.

Beyond whether the schools were on track, there was broad agreement on what the district’s priorities should be.

More than 90% of the respondents said that teacher quality, school safety, and curriculum and instructional practices should be the school’s top priorities, and 94% said that improving school quality should be the city’s top budget priority.

“As Elevate 215 works towards increasing the number of quality schools, our approach has always been family-focused and data-driven,” Sarah Gearhart, Elevate 215 director of data strategy and analytics, said in a statement. “To elevate Philadelphia’s schools, it is essential that we listen to the voices of families — those directly impacted by the effectiveness of our education system.”