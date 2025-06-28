Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed criminal charges against the School District of Philadelphia for allegedly failing to inspect several of its schools for dangerous asbestos in compliance with federal law.

The district is the first in the country to be criminally charged with these violations, according to officials. The charges follow a five-year investigation of the district’s handling of cancer-causing asbestos.

The school board approved an agreement with the DOJ Thursday to defer the criminal prosecution, meaning the federal government can drop the charges if the district maintains compliance with federal asbestos management law.

The agreement still needs to be approved by a judge. It would give the federal government the “highest available level of prosecutorial and judicial oversight” over the district’s efforts to manage asbestos in its schools over the next five years, said U.S. Attorney David Metcalf in a statement Thursday.

“Most importantly, the [agreement] provides the best possible platform for students, teachers, staff, and others who may spend time in our schools to breathe clean air free of asbestos,” Metcalf said.

Damaged asbestos-containing materials, which can cause cancer and other lung diseases, has led the district to shutter numerous schools in recent years.