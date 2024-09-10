Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Efforts to keep Pennsylvania students safe from hazards like lead and asbestos are getting a boost with state money.

On Monday, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced a new grant program that will distribute $75 million in state funds to school districts, charter schools and career and technical education centers for environmental remediation in school buildings.

“Our students should be able to drink from the water fountains clean water that isn’t going to make them sick,” Shapiro said at a site in Berks County, where grant money will be used to rebuild a flooded school. “They should be able to breathe clean air, free of mold and asbestos, and they should be in classrooms that are warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Our kids deserve to learn in world-class facilities that are safe and healthy.”

The grants cover activities including mold and asbestos remediation, improving water infrastructure in schools and installing treatment devices to reduce kids’ exposure to lead. Over 100 districts, schools and education centers throughout the state received money.