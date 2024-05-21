Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

A chain link fence surrounds a tangle of green brush where oil tanks once stood at the site of the shuttered 49th Street Terminal along the Schuylkill River in Southwest Philadelphia.

Local economic development officials have big plans for the vacant site. But first, they need to clean up the contamination left behind from its industrial past.

This week, their efforts got a boost as federal officials announced more than $300 million to remediate dozens of brownfield sites across the country, including the one in Southwest Philly.

“Former industrial sites like this can leave a legacy of toxic pollution and destruction in our communities, harming our environment, affecting our health and causing economic stagnation and instability for generations,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said at an event announcing the funding in Southwest Philly Monday.

The 49th Street Terminal site, owned by the Philadelphia Authority for Industrial Development and located near the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s Bartram Village development, is part of the PIDC’s proposed Lower Schuylkill Biotech Campus — a 40-acre district to the north and south of Bartram’s Garden where planners envision several large buildings housing cell and gene therapy production.

The Bartram’s Mile trail, part of the Schuylkill River Trail that runs through Bartram’s Garden and south along the river, would also extend north through the former 49th Street Terminal site.

“We have been working long and hard to realize this vision of a riverfront that is accessible again to the residents of this community,” said Bartram’s Garden director, Maitreyi Roy.