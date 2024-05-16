Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

A concrete plant in Philadelphia’s Crescentville neighborhood was caught operating without an environmental permit.

Now, the facility will pay to help fund a litter and dumping prevention project nearby.

“This facility was not a great neighbor,” said Jessica O’Neill, an attorney at the environmental nonprofit PennFuture, which was involved in the case. “We all thought it was best to reach an agreement and to do something positive for the community.”

The agreement stems from a lawsuit against the facility — known as Cosan LLC, Bella Trucking Corporation, Mossi Construction Inc. and formerly Metro Ready Mix & Supply — filed by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and PennFuture, representing the Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership. The Commonwealth Court approved a settlement between the parties last week.

The ready-mix concrete plant is located just yards away from Frankford Creek. In a complaint filed in March, state environmental regulators alleged the owners of the site allowed water used to clean truck barrels, raw materials and industrial stormwater to enter Frankford Creek without a permit, in violation of the state’s Clean Streams Law.

In 2016, the owner of the facility agreed to shut it down and remove all ready-mix concrete equipment and residual waste from the site, under a consent order in which DEP claimed the facility was already operating without the required stormwater permit.

But the property owners have continued to allow a ready-mix concrete plant to operate on the property under different names since then, this year’s lawsuit alleges.