Mayor Parker exploring 100% tax abatement for Philly properties in underinvested communities
The proposal may violate state law. It comes as the administration seeks to expand the city’s housing supply amid an ongoing crisis.
Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration is exploring the possibility of bringing back the city’s original tax abatement program to help spur real estate development in parts of Philadelphia that haven’t been “fully invested in.”
“It’s gonna have to be a discussion, but the idea would be that we do bring it back to 100% in certain parts of the city and not all of the city,” said John Mondlak, deputy director for development services for the city’s Department of Planning and Development.
The news came during a daylong budget hearing dedicated to Parker’s $2 billion housing plan, a multifaceted initiative designed to create or preserve 30,000 housing units over four years.
Mondlak told lawmakers the administration is set to meet with the city’s Law Department next week to discuss the legality of such a program, which he said may run afoul of the state’s uniformity clause. The clause essentially bars municipalities from taxing real estate at different rates.
“We’ve had initial conversations where the Law Department has kind of indicated that if you can establish definitively how you came to this rational reason for coming up with this strategy, that it should work,” Mondlak said.
Starting in 2000, residential property owners could obtain a 100% abatement for 10 years, enabling them to pay no property taxes during that time. The tax break also applied to certain renovation projects.
The goal of the program was to incentivize new development in Philadelphia. And proponents of the program, including many real estate developers, argue it did just that, benefitting the city and neighborhoods that suffered from a lack of investment.
Opponents later sought to dismantle the program, which they said continued to aid property owners in neighborhoods that no longer needed help from the public sector to grow.
The program’s current iteration, launched in 2022 after considerable debate, offers property owners a 100% abatement for the first year. The value then diminishes by 10% each year for the remaining nine years of the program.
Mondlak said Wednesday that the Parker administration’s proposal’s fate is essentially in the Law Department’s hands.
“If they look at it and say it doesn’t [work], then so be it,” he said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
