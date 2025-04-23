Mayor Parker exploring 100% tax abatement for Philly properties in underinvested communities

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration is exploring the possibility of bringing back the city’s original tax abatement program to help spur real estate development in parts of Philadelphia that haven’t been “fully invested in.”

“It’s gonna have to be a discussion, but the idea would be that we do bring it back to 100% in certain parts of the city and not all of the city,” said John Mondlak, deputy director for development services for the city’s Department of Planning and Development.

The news came during a daylong budget hearing dedicated to Parker’s $2 billion housing plan, a multifaceted initiative designed to create or preserve 30,000 housing units over four years.

Mondlak told lawmakers the administration is set to meet with the city’s Law Department next week to discuss the legality of such a program, which he said may run afoul of the state’s uniformity clause. The clause essentially bars municipalities from taxing real estate at different rates.

“We’ve had initial conversations where the Law Department has kind of indicated that if you can establish definitively how you came to this rational reason for coming up with this strategy, that it should work,” Mondlak said.