Affordable housing program in Philly makes ownership more than a pipe dream for some

The opportunity comes courtesy of the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative, the massive bond-backed program initiated by City Council President Darrell Clarke to increase the city’s stock of affordable housing, revive commercial corridors, and improve neighborhood infrastructure, among other priorities.

Through the “Turn the Key” program, private developers are set to build at least 1,000 new homes on an equal number of city-owned parcels that could otherwise contribute to blight. The homes will be built on a rolling basis, and be priced to be affordable to middle income residents like Buttler — approximately $190,000 to $280,000.

The bulk of that price range sits below the median sale price for a single-family home in Philadelphia, fitting the description of workforce housing, a lesser known tier of affordable housing the city hopes will help stabilize and diversify neighborhoods.

To qualify, applicants must earn at or below 100% of area median income, which translates to $105,400 for a family of four. AMI is based on incomes in the Philadelphia region, not just the city itself.

“A lot of these neighborhoods are neighborhoods where we are starting, and have started in some instances, the real aggressive gentrification, as characterized by people in the city and in neighborhoods, that to some people is not a good thing. Now, what we want to do is have a balanced community,” said Clarke.

Officials also want to give more families the opportunity to build generational wealth.

Why workforce housing?

Building workforce housing is much easier than building public housing, another form of affordable housing, because it requires fewer public subsidies to finance. That makes projects cheaper, but also faster to build because developers don’t have to secure low-income housing tax credits, a government grant, or forgivable financing for construction to begin.

With the Turn the Key program, the city is able to offer private developers the land almost for free. Paired with construction financing from the private market, developers can then turn around and offer the property to a family earning area median income or below, while still turning a profit. The program, which will give a buying preference to municipal workers, also has funding to help certain applicants subsidize the price of the home.

“We’re trying to do two things. We’re trying to provide a great product for first time homebuyers in the city of Philadelphia. But we’re also trying to leverage the private financial market,” said Angel Rodriguez, executive director of the Philadelphia Land Bank.

At the moment, the city is in the process of releasing requests for project proposals — or RFPs — in the Grays Ferry, Poplar, and East Passyunk sections of Philadelphia, as well as parts of North Philadelphia. Many of these homes will be located in ZIP codes where the median home price exceeds $350,000, according to data crunched by the Lindy Institute for Urban Innovation at Drexel University.

Most of the properties built through the program will be three bedrooms, with the first few hundred homes expected to be under construction by the fall. Rodriguez said as construction gets going, the Philly Land Bank plans to initiate a steady stream of new projects.

“We’re not going to stop posting RFPs until we have a pipeline that’s fairly consistent,” he said.

Market forces also help make a case for the program.

Despite some signs of cooling, Philadelphia’s housing market is still hot from top to bottom.