Philly lawmakers seek to save more renters from being evicted: ‘This is an emergency’

A group of Philly lawmakers wants to make permanent the city’s heralded Eviction Diversion Program, a pandemic-inspired initiative credited with keeping thousands of residents in their homes while reducing eviction filings.

The free program, which compels landlords to try to settle tenant disputes outside of court, is scheduled to expire in June. A bill set to be introduced on Thursday would remove the sunset provision, authorizing the program to operate in perpetuity if the measure becomes law.

To date, more than 4,000 landlord-tenant pairs have participated in various versions of the program, according to the city. Nearly 75% of them have reached an agreement without an eviction filing, which often makes it harder for tenants to find safe and affordable housing in the future regardless of the outcome.

The majority of those cases have involved Black women.

“This is an emergency here in Philadelphia and the great news is we have a program that’s working. So let’s keep that up. Let’s make sure that we keep this Eviction Diversion Program going,” said City Councilmember Rue Landau during a news conference on Wednesday.

Landau will co-introduce the measure with Councilmembers Kendra Brooks, Nicolas O’Rourke and Jamie Gauthier. The bill is part of a platform aimed at helping Philadelphia renters and homeowners with low incomes to keep a roof over their heads amid a housing affordability crisis.

Dubbed “Our Philly Neighborhoods,” the campaign also calls for $100 million for the Targeted Financial Assistance program over the next two years. Under the initiative, landlords can receive a one-time payment to cover a tenant’s total backrent plus one month’s rent. To qualify, landlords and tenants must have both made “reasonable efforts” to complete the Eviction Diversion Program.

To date, nearly 3,800 landlords have received assistance with an average payment amount of approximately $4,000, according to Mayor Cherelle Parker’s five-year plan.

“Rental assistance and eviction diversion go hand and hand. That’s why we’re pushing really hard for this money to be available,” said Brooks.

Over the past two years, the TFA program has allocated $30 million for rental assistance. Parker’s first budget proposal does not include any new money from the general fund for the program in the fiscal year beginning July 1.

“Our Philly Neighborhoods” also seeks to freeze property taxes for homeowners with low incomes, automate enrollment in tax exemption programs, and expand home repair programs offered by the city.

More than half of all housing units in Philadelphia were built before 1950 and nearly three-quarters of them were built before 1960, according to U.S. Census data.

Geneva Williams, who has been hospitalized as a result of persistent mold in her 100-year-old home, said seniors living on fixed incomes are especially in need of “robustly” funded home repair programs.

“They spend their whole life trying to keep their home, pass it onto their family for generational wealth, and then they find out that their family members that receive their home cannot afford the repairs and the house ends up being lost,” said Williams during the news conference.