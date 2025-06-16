Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Philadelphia City Council passed two key housing bills June 12, setting the stage for them to become law in the coming weeks and bringing potential changes for both renters and landlords. Here’s what you need to know.

What’s changing for security deposits for renters in Philadelphia?

Pennsylvania state law already prohibits landlords from charging more than two months’ security deposit for a tenant to move in for the first year. During the second year, landlords can only hold one month’s security deposit.

For any landlord in Philadelphia with three units or more who is charging more than one month’s security deposit prior to move-in, they must allow a tenant to pay some of that deposit in three equal installments under the proposed city law.

It’s common that Philadelphia landlords charge the equivalent of three months of rent before a tenant can move in, describing it as first, last and security. But under Pennsylvania law, that “last month’s rent” is actually considered part of the security deposit, not a separate payment.

Right now, for an apartment that costs $1,500 a month, a landlord can charge $4,500 to be paid before moving in.

Under the proposed law, landlords with three units or more can charge $3,000 to tenants before move-in. Then the remaining $1,500 balance is spread out over a three-month period. In total, renters would still owe $4,500 — but instead of paying it all at once, the cost would be staggered: $3,000 in the first month, $2,000 for each of the next three months and $1,500 in month four.

What’s changing for rental application fees in Philadelphia?

Under the proposed law, landlords in Philadelphia can charge no more than $50 for application fees for prospective tenants. If the cost for an application, typically to run a credit and background check, is less than $50, then the landlord can be reimbursed for the cost of such a service.

How would this new housing law be enforced in Philadelphia?

The proposed law would only apply to new rental lease contracts and would not be retroactive to any existing leases. If the bill becomes law, it would go into effect in 90 days.

Tenants would be able to hire an attorney to file a lawsuit against their landlord for violating the law and may seek damages in court. To enforce the law, tenants must file a complaint with the Philadelphia Fair Housing Commission.