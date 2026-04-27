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New Jersey is facing a housing affordability crisis, as property taxes, home values and selling prices remain some of the highest in the nation.

Some of that is due to a low housing stock. Now, Gov. Mikie Sherrill said her administration is focused on accelerating housing production across the Garden State to create more affordable opportunities for renters and homebuyers.

The governor signed an executive order in Trenton on Monday, directing state agencies to identify state-owned land and property that could be developed into new housing. Sherrill was joined by “Jeopardy!” winner and Lawrenceville resident Jamie Ding, who threw his support behind the measure.

“I’m tempted to try to say something really profound and esoteric and I guess here it is — housing is good,” Ding said.

Ding, a self-described bureaucrat and part-time law student at Seton Hall University, has quickly become a favorite on “Jeopardy!” He’s won 31 consecutive games on the show so far.

Ding also works as a multifamily and tax credit program administrator at the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency, which invests in projects and programs that increase access to affordable housing for people with low and moderate incomes.

“One thing I’ve learned from being on ‘Jeopardy!’ … it’s such a hospitable environment that the show creates for its contestants and for its audience and you just feel welcome there,” he said. “And that’s what I really want for everyone — everyone to feel welcome. And here in New Jersey, we’ve done a great job, but this executive order will help make things better, I think.”