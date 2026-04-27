‘Jeopardy!’ winner and Lawrenceville resident Jamie Ding joins N.J. Gov. Sherrill in pushing for more affordable housing
The self-described bureaucrat and law student from Lawrenceville has won 31 consecutive “Jeopardy!” games.
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New Jersey is facing a housing affordability crisis, as property taxes, home values and selling prices remain some of the highest in the nation.
Some of that is due to a low housing stock. Now, Gov. Mikie Sherrill said her administration is focused on accelerating housing production across the Garden State to create more affordable opportunities for renters and homebuyers.
The governor signed an executive order in Trenton on Monday, directing state agencies to identify state-owned land and property that could be developed into new housing. Sherrill was joined by “Jeopardy!” winner and Lawrenceville resident Jamie Ding, who threw his support behind the measure.
“I’m tempted to try to say something really profound and esoteric and I guess here it is — housing is good,” Ding said.
Ding, a self-described bureaucrat and part-time law student at Seton Hall University, has quickly become a favorite on “Jeopardy!” He’s won 31 consecutive games on the show so far.
Ding also works as a multifamily and tax credit program administrator at the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency, which invests in projects and programs that increase access to affordable housing for people with low and moderate incomes.
“One thing I’ve learned from being on ‘Jeopardy!’ … it’s such a hospitable environment that the show creates for its contestants and for its audience and you just feel welcome there,” he said. “And that’s what I really want for everyone — everyone to feel welcome. And here in New Jersey, we’ve done a great job, but this executive order will help make things better, I think.”
A “severe shortage” of homes and rental units at moderate price points has disproportionately affected families saving to buy a first home, seniors with fixed incomes, workers trying to live close to their jobs and young people looking to rent their first apartment, Sherrill said.
“We have to make it easier to build more homes, to boost supply and bring prices down,” she said.
One way to do that is to take inventory of state-owned properties that are either sitting vacant or undeveloped, which could be put to better use, Sherrill said.
“Like empty lots close to transit hubs where people want to live because it’s easy to get to work. I want to see homes built there,” Sherrill said. “And we’re going to take an inventory of existing housing that’s affordable and make sure that people know how to apply.”
The executive order requires relevant state agencies to issue recommendations on housing production goals and plans by late September.
As for Ding, he will continue to compete on “Jeopardy!” Monday night, when he faces off against a teacher from Ohio and Greg Shahade, a chess player from Philadelphia.
When asked if she knew how long Ding’s winning streak would last, the governor denied any insider knowledge.
“It is a very tightly held secret how this all goes, so I have not pushed him on this. I just have been incredibly proud that we have such a great representative. Did you want to give us any secrets?” Sherril asked Ding.
“Uh, surprises are fun,” he answered to a room of laughs.
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