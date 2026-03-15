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New Jersey has some of the most expensive homes in the nation. A 2024 law that takes effect today attempts to make the Garden State affordable for homebuyers. It requires all municipalities to complete and submit an affordable housing plan and to pass any necessary ordinances to implement it, no later than today.

No immediate relief

Jag Davies, the director of communications for the Fair Share Housing Center, said the process of adding more affordable housing will take time.

“Over the next decade, we expect that tens of thousands of new affordable homes, as well as a significant number of new market-rate homes will be created,” he said.

For now, buying a home remains almost impossible for many Garden State residents. The most recent sales data shows that the median sales price of a home in New Jersey in February was $505,000, a 5.4% year-over-year increase, according to New Jersey Realtors.Sharon Tencio, a single mother of two young boys, said she was surprised she qualified to buy a house from Habitat for Humanity.

“Seeing the interest rates, seeing those purchase prices and seeing what you’re getting for that money, you know I couldn’t have done it any other way,” she said.

Leila Amirhamzeh, director of Community Reinvestment for New Jersey Citizen Action, said the affordable housing plan requirement is a turning point.

“Estimates are that the state right now is facing a shortage of 300,000 affordable housing units, so this law really is a major step towards addressing this affordable housing crisis,” she said.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court denied an emergency request to delay implementations of Jersey’s affordable housing law. The lawsuit was filed by three dozen municipalities that are among the wealthiest in the state.

Affordable housing history

The 2024 law enforces the Mount Laurel Doctrine, New Jersey’s constitutional requirement that every town must provide its fair share of affordable housing. When it was passed in 2024, it revamped the process for determining affordable housing by abolishing the Council on Affordable Housing, the original entity created to enact affordable housing requirements. The new law required the Department of Community Affairs to study population density across the state and to set an affordable housing obligation for each municipality.

Davies believes the current requirement is beneficial on many levels.

“It makes it a lot easier for towns to comply; it gives them a lot of different options for how they want to create affordable housing,” he said.

He pointed out that towns can create mixed-use housing, which is market-rate housing with a set-aside for 20% or 30% for affordable housing, or they have the option to construct an affordable housing development or single-family homes.

New opportunities

Kate Kohri, the homeowner services director for Habitat for Humanity of South-Central New Jersey, said she hopes to see greater cooperation and partnerships between her organization and local officials.

“If they have a mandated number of homes they have to build in their community, maybe they will provide us with land to build the homes and, or financial support to build the homes,” she said. “By building the homes we can help them fulfill their affordable housing obligations.”

Kohri described the need for affordable housing as “extreme,” and said there are 15 to 20 applications for every house built by the organization.

“That’s hard when you get that much interest, but you are limited in what you can do,” she said.

“For many people it’s impossible to buy a house,” she added. “More programs like Habitat for Humanity are needed, and it’s important for people to find out about them, to spread the word.”