Germantown residents are mobilizing against displacement: ‘People power is real’

When Andrew Kirkpatrick decided to buy a home in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, affordability was a big factor.

Homes in nearby places like Mt. Airy were simply too expensive.

But nearly a decade later, Fitzpatrick said his community is changing. Amid a rise in private residential development, the area is becoming increasingly unaffordable, raising concerns about gentrification, displacement and the historic neighborhood’s identity.

“People are getting priced out, and if we were trying to purchase a house here today, we probably couldn’t afford it,” said Kirkpatrick.

It’s why he’s ready to roll up his sleeves and fight for the future of his neighborhood. Through education and grassroots organizing, Kirkpatrick said he believes neighbors can push back and ensure that Germantown remains affordable — for longtime residents and newcomers alike.