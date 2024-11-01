Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

A Philadelphia judge has dismissed real estate developer Ken Weinstein’s petition to take control of the former Germantown YWCA, a crumbling city-owned building that has sat vacant since closing more than two decades ago.

The one-page ruling, issued Friday by Common Pleas Court Judge Ann Butchart, states that Weinstein “failed to establish” that the historic building was blighted and abandoned under Act 135. The state law provides a mechanism for neighbors, nonprofits and municipalities to revitalize such properties in their communities, with the goal of putting them into productive use.

If a judge deems a building blighted and abandoned under the measure, the property can be awarded to a conservator, a designation that enables it to be sold to a new developer.

“Needless to say, the Court’s decision is disappointing to me and the greater Germantown community. Residents have been working hard to make their community a better place to live, work and enjoy. By leaving a key property, in the middle of Germantown, vacant and deteriorated for 20 plus years, PRA has done a disservice to the people of Germantown,” Weinstein said in a statement.

A city spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Butchart’s decision follows a three-part evidentiary hearing that pitted Weinstein against the city, which argued it has been a diligent steward of the Germantown Y, which is listed on the city’s register of historic places.

For more than a century, it was a beloved community anchor on Germantown Avenue. The social service agency, the first to integrate in Philadelphia, hosted clubs and classes and at one point served as a vital hub for civil rights.

“Our interest was always to preserve that building,” testified David Thomas, chairperson for the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority, which owns the property.

The PRA seized the Y in 2013 after its previous owner, Germantown Settlement, failed to repay a $1.3 million loan the authority awarded the nonprofit to turn the building into a community center.

Settlement, which wielded tremendous power with the help of political allies, was insolvent when the city issued the loan and later filed for bankruptcy over the financial mismanagement of millions in taxpayer dollars.

In court, Weinstein argued the city had allowed the Y to deteriorate all these years, and that the building had become a dangerous eyesore as a result, requiring immediate intervention to prevent someone from getting hurt.