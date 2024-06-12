Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

When Rita Storbrauck’s daughter showed her the house she wanted to buy in Bridesburg, the retired realtor had immediate concerns.

She didn’t have issues with the brick twin on Orthodox Street. She thought it was a good fit, especially because it had space for a mother-in-law suite. Storbrauck also liked the neighborhood, a quiet, safe corner of Northeast Philadelphia.

But the dilapidated building next door? She had big problems with it and questioned whether it would be wise to invest in its neighbor.

“How can you buy a house attached to that? It’s a pigsty. You don’t want that,” Storbrauck told her daughter.

When Storbrauck moved in a couple years later, the mixed-use property was still a mess. There were boarded-up doors, sprawling weeds around the perimeter and a busted-in front window on the first floor.

It was also a haven for all kinds of wildlife, with birds constantly flying in and out of the abandoned commercial space.

“We had a rodent problem. We had possums and racoons in our backyard who got into my daughter’s shed in the backyard and destroyed half of her stuff in there,” said Storbrauck.

For five years, Storbrauck tried in vain to do something about the situation. She repeatedly reached out to the city. She talked up elected officials. No one seemed to take her pleas for help seriously.

Nothing changed until Storbrauck connected with a nonprofit now called reBuilding Blocks. With the help of a real estate attorney provided by the organization, and Storbrauck’s testimony, the group took control of the problem property following a lengthy legal battle.

Formerly known as Scioli Turco, reBuilding Blocks has since sold the building to a developer, who started renovations last month.

Storbrauck is thrilled.

“He’s restoring the entire property outside and inside and he’s going to keep it and he’s going to rent it out. So he’s using it. It’s an investment to him,” she said.