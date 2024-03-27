Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

For three hours on Tuesday, developer Ken Weinstein made his case for taking control of the Germantown YWCA, a crumbling city-owned building that has sat vacant since closing two decades ago.

If a Philadelphia judge sides with Weinstein, his real estate company could become the Y’s conservator under Act 135, a designation that could also see the neighborhood landmark sold to a new developer and put into productive use.

Common Pleas Court Judge Ann Butchart must still hear the city’s case against Weinstein’s petition before rendering a decision, but the developer is optimistic about his chances.

“The first thing we’re trying to prove is that the property is vacant, deteriorated and blighted. And I think that came through loud and clear today,” said Weinstein after the evidentiary hearing.

David Thomas, who chairs the board of the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority, declined to comment. A PRA spokesperson has said the authority does not discuss pending litigation.

In 2016, the city selected KBK Enterprises to revamp the Y. Weinstein is trying to take control of the century-old building as the Ohio-based company continues to seek funding for its $18 million plan to transform the four-story property into a mixed-use development. KBK recently received a $3 million grant from the city to help revamp the property.

In court, Weinstein and others argued the condition of the Y calls for more immediate intervention — before the building becomes dangerous and someone gets hurt.

Based on his observations of the exterior of the building, a veteran architect said the property is in “dire” need of restoration. He said there are loose bricks and signs of water damage, as well as crumbling back steps and a retaining wall on the verge of collapse — signs the Y has not been properly cared for in at least a decade.

“There is a lot on this building that has been neglected,” said Sam Olshin, a principal at Atkin Olshin Schade Architects, a firm specializing in preservation and adaptive reuse projects.