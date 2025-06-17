Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Just before a weekday morning rush hour in mid-June, Robert Rudinsky stood at the corner of Magee and Castor Avenues to explain why he recently filed a lawsuit against PennDOT, SEPTA and his own state representative, Jared Solomon.

Rudinsky leads Take Back Your Neighborhood, a community organization where he also serves as zoning chair.

Known for working alongside city officials to support local development, he’s now taking a stand against a project he believes threatens the commercial corridor of Castor Avenue in Northeast Philly.

It all started nearly two years ago when a road construction project caught his attention.

It was a $27 million traffic safety and beautification project along a 1.7-mile stretch of Castor Avenue between the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Oxford Circle to Cottman Avenue.

“We don’t understand why somebody would want to reduce the roads because you won’t get them back,” Rudinsky said as a woman passed walking her children to school. “The biggest concern is parking. Right now, we have good parking. The second concern is the reduction of traffic. And three solid years of this road being torn up. Most of these businesses will not make it through three years. And they’re not going to apply for the insurance.”

Organizers instead want to see safety improvements like red light cameras, speed bumps and left-turn signals without reducing the road width.

“The best case scenario is to give the folks the beautification that they would like, some better lighting, trash cans, spruce up the street. Obviously, incorporate the bike lanes … we’re okay with everything. Just don’t touch the road,” Rudinsky said.

But that’s exactly what PennDOT is proposing, to take a four-lane road that’s 25 miles per hour, down to two lanes in each direction with a center turning lane delineated by yellow lines.

The project would add separated bicycle lanes, reducing the width and replacing aging sidewalks, bumping the sidewalk out into the street at intersections for the Route 59 SEPTA bus that runs on an electric trolley track overhead and install brighter street lights that will illuminate pedestrians better.

Vehicle crashes and pedestrian deaths

The goal is to reduce crashes, both between vehicles and involving pedestrians, according to project plan responses on PennDOT’s website.

PennDOT declined an interview request for this news story.

In recent years, the state transportation agency has already lowered the speed limit along Castor Avenue from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.

A dozen people have died on Castor Avenue, and there have been 908 crashes between 2005 and 2024, according to PennDOT data.

Five people, three of whom were pedestrians, have recently died.

In April 2019, a pedestrian was fatally injured by a vehicle on a dry, clear day at the corner of Magee Avenue and Castor Avenue.

In February 2020, a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on a wet, rainy night at the corner of Stirling Street and Castor Avenue.

In May 2021, a pedestrian was fatally struck on a dry, clear night at the corner of Unruh Avenue and Castor Avenue.

The remaining two deaths happened as a result of vehicle crashes at the intersection of Comly Street and Castor Avenue, both on dry, clear nights in November 2019 and August 2020.

PennDOT refutes neighbor claims that the project would cause traffic congestion and that during morning rush hour would add 6 seconds – or less than half a second per block. During afternoon rush hour, travel time would increase by about 3 seconds per block for a total of roughly 38 seconds for a vehicle traveling from Roosevelt Boulevard to Cottman Avenue along Castor.

PennDOT shared that removing travel lanes in a process known as a ‘road diet’ reduces crashes between 19% and 47%.

The state does not expect the changes to affect emergency vehicle response times.

The project funding stems from highway safety improvement funds, Automated Speed Enforcement fund, aka red light cameras, and the state’s Department of Community and Economic Development’s Multimodal Transportation fund.

Neighbors like Rudinsky worry about traffic congestion, parking, loading zones for business deliveries and bus route changes.

The lawsuit names State Rep. Jared Solomon, who co-founded Take Back Your Neighborhood 14 years ago and has been spearheading the project. He has hosted several community meetings and conducted business owner outreach.