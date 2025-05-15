PennDOT proposes a ‘road diet’ for Northeast Philadelphia’s Castor Avenue in effort to make it safer

Instead of two lanes in each direction, PennDOT wants one lane each way and a center turning lane, as well as a raised curb extension and SEPTA boarding lanes.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • May 15, 2025
A rendering of PennDOT's plan for Castor Avenue

A rendering of PennDOT's ''road diet'' for Castor Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

PennDOT believes less is more when it comes to Castor Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

It is proposing a “road diet” for Castor Avenue, reducing the number of lanes between Oxford Circle and Cottman Avenue in an effort to make it safer.

Neighbors weighed in on the plan at a meeting Wednesday night.

Instead of two lanes in each direction on Castor Avenue, there would be one lane each way and a center turning lane.

There would also be a new raised curb extension, boarding lanes for SEPTA and bike lanes on the sidewalks.

PennDOT believes a more narrow Castor Avenue will discourage speeding and aggressive driving.

Some residents argue the avenue is fine the way it is.

