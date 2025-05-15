PennDOT proposes a ‘road diet’ for Northeast Philadelphia’s Castor Avenue in effort to make it safer
Instead of two lanes in each direction, PennDOT wants one lane each way and a center turning lane, as well as a raised curb extension and SEPTA boarding lanes.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
PennDOT believes less is more when it comes to Castor Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.
It is proposing a “road diet” for Castor Avenue, reducing the number of lanes between Oxford Circle and Cottman Avenue in an effort to make it safer.
Neighbors weighed in on the plan at a meeting Wednesday night.
Instead of two lanes in each direction on Castor Avenue, there would be one lane each way and a center turning lane.
There would also be a new raised curb extension, boarding lanes for SEPTA and bike lanes on the sidewalks.
PennDOT believes a more narrow Castor Avenue will discourage speeding and aggressive driving.
Some residents argue the avenue is fine the way it is.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.