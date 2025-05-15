This story originally appeared on 6abc.

PennDOT believes less is more when it comes to Castor Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

It is proposing a “road diet” for Castor Avenue, reducing the number of lanes between Oxford Circle and Cottman Avenue in an effort to make it safer.

Neighbors weighed in on the plan at a meeting Wednesday night.

Instead of two lanes in each direction on Castor Avenue, there would be one lane each way and a center turning lane.

There would also be a new raised curb extension, boarding lanes for SEPTA and bike lanes on the sidewalks.