The city is installing speed slots along Lincoln Drive in West Mount Airy with hopes of slowing down cars on a residential section of the busy state roadway.

Crews with the Philadelphia Streets Department have started work on four sets of slots between West Allens Lane and Wayne Avenue. Unlike speed cushions, speed slots are intended to slow down cars without disrupting the flow of traffic.

Richard Montanez, deputy commissioner of transportation, said the goal is to get people to drive the speed limit — 25 mph — along the 1.4-mile stretch, where cars routinely move much faster.

“What we’re hoping to see at the end of this is a reduction of crashes. Overall, people driving the safe speed, which is the speed limit, and people not leaving the road and ending up in somebody’s property, damaging fences or trees or, God forbid, even hitting a pedestrian who’s just walking on Lincoln Drive,” Montanez said.

Between 2018 and 2022, there was an average of 13 crashes a year between West Allens Lane and Wayne Avenue, according to data provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The highest total was recorded in 2018, when there were 16 crashes along that stretch.

Crews are installing a set between West Allens Lane and West Mt. Airy Avenue; West Mt. Airy Avenue and Mt. Pleasant Avenue; McCallum and Green streets; and West Hortter Street and Wayne Avenue.

The work is slated to wrap up by the end of May.

The speed slots are part of a pilot project with PennDOT that’s designed to make Lincoln Drive safer. The effort was launched after more than a decade of neighborhood activism around the issue, including from West Mount Airy Neighbors.