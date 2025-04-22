Penrose Roundabout is South Philly’s newest traffic-calming effort

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The 1990s gave Philadelphia a National League pennant. For the U.S., the start of the decade brought the country’s first modern roundabout, built just outside Las Vegas.

By 2000, when the federal government published its first roundabout “rule book”, there were fewer than 100 nationwide. But the number grew steadily. Today, there are over 10,000 across the country, according to the Philadelphia-based engineering consultant Kittelson & Associates, Inc.

Traffic safety data and experts say roundabouts are safer and more efficient than traditional intersections. The round shape slows traffic and creates a simpler flow, reducing the chance of serious accidents by eliminating complex turns and merging. Also, vehicles inside the roundabout have the right of way, helping traffic move smoothly.

Now, the Philadelphia area is expanding its network of roundabouts. The latest installment is the Penrose Roundabout in South Philly, which has replaced a large and complex signalized intersection at Moyamensing, Penrose and Packer avenues.

“The intersection was basically the size of Citizens Bank Park,” said John Boyle, research director for the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plans to double its stock of roundabouts in the city and its surrounding suburbs from 28 to nearly 60 by 2029, according to department data shared with WHYY News. Chester and Bucks counties both account for more than two-thirds of the planned construction.

Boyle was impressed by the “quick build” of the temporary roundabout design at the outset of construction, which quickly changed the traffic pattern, he said.

“The reaction was immediate because people found that this crazy intersection [had] suddenly been tamed,” Boyle said.

The intersection is included in Philadelphia’s “High Injury Network” of dangerous roads — part of Vision Zero, the city’s effort to target streets with many traffic crashes.

The Penrose project is set to finish within its budget and six months ahead of schedule, said Christopher Young, communications manager of the Philadelphia Department of Streets, in a comment to WHYY News. Construction crews are finalizing pedestrian sidewalks and a separated bike lane before the spring ribbon cutting.

The $5.8 million contract — paid for by the state’s Automated Red Light Enforcement funds — was awarded to construction contractor JPC Group.

During construction, the city held three general meetings, where residents’ “fears were resolved,” said Barbara Capozzi, president of the nearby Packer Park Civic Association, in a comment to WHYY News.

“We all love it now. The traffic moves smoothly, neighbors report they feel like they are in Paris or London, and even the Uber drivers have gotten the hang of it,” Capozzi said.