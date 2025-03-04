From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Three years ago, Philadelphia approved a measure that limits the number of infractions police could use to pull a car over. Now, supporters of the plan say the effort has achieved its goal of reducing the number of Black men pulled over in the city for low-level violations like a broken taillight or an expired registration.

According to numbers compiled by the Defender Association of Philadelphia, there’s been a significant drop in the number of cars pulled over by the Philadelphia Police Department since the law went into effect, although there was a bit of an increase in 2024.

“A lot of Black men that would have been pulled over haven’t been pulled over,” said Councilmember Isaiah Thomas.

The report found that from January 2014 through December 2024, Philadelphia police made nearly 2 million traffic stops in the city, an average of more than 15,000 a month. In 2019, the monthly average was up to nearly 28,000 a month.