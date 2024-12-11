From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia residents’ opinions are mixed over police officers’ performance in the city, according to a recent poll. The research was undertaken by CrimeChannel.org, a data organization that conducts national- and city-level surveys on crime.

In the survey, 48% of residents said they were satisfied with the city’s police department. While that sounds lackluster, only one-quarter said they were unsatisfied. The rest, 27%, said they were neither satisfied nor dissatisfied.

The responses painted a complex picture of the city. While 56% of residents (including 62% of Black Philadelphians) said the city was headed in the right direction, only 32% said the police were doing a better job than a few years ago, with 24% saying the police were doing worse.

Finally, while just 50% said the city was “very safe” or “somewhat safe,” nearly two-thirds (65%) said that about their own neighborhood.

The Philadelphia Crime and Police Survey was conducted November 7–17. Researchers spoke with 800 Philadelphia residents aged 18 and older in online and live telephone interviews. The margin of error in the poll is about 3.5%.

Veteran pollster Ron Faucheux, Ph.D., and the American Directions Research Group examined multiple areas of the Philadelphia Police Department’s performance. Their analysis covered the investigation and resolution of murders, violent crimes, burglaries and property crimes, carjackings, car thefts, and major drug offenses, as well as the handling of emergency calls. They also evaluated the department’s efforts to recruit and retain new officers and the officers’ effectiveness in collaborating with community groups to reduce crime.

The survey also looked at officers doing their jobs with honesty and integrity and following appropriate standards of constitutional policing.

“Overall, we found that there were majorities of city residents who rated the department negatively on all of the tasks.” Faucheux said. “I think the numbers provide sort of a roadmap for people in the city to look at where they think the department isn’t doing what it should be doing and where there is room for improvement.”