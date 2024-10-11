From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Both Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware score as some of the least safe cities in the country, according to a report by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

The report looked at 182 cities across the country, and ranked Philadelphia at 174, and Wilmington at 153.

WalletHub assessed 41 key safety indicators — including the murder rate, as well as the number of hate crimes, assaults and deadly traffic crashes.

Safest Cities in America 2024 also looked at natural disaster risks and financial data — like unemployment rates, identity theft complaints, homelessness and the number of the uninsured residents.