Pennsylvania is launching a six-month pilot program to recruit more than a thousand bilingual workers to the state’s workforce.

The pilot program will focus on recruiting workers to help connect residents to employment services and unemployment compensation benefits and services.

A relationship between the commonwealth and Service Employees International Union Local 668 will allow roughly 1,100 employees — who speak and can write in Spanish — to be eligible for an additional $1 per hour, equaling roughly $1,000 over the six-month pilot.

“There should be no wrong door for Pennsylvanians who want to contact state government and access the information and services they deserve,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a release. “Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians speak a language other than English — and I want them to be able to reach out to their state government and receive efficient, effective service just the same as anyone else.”

The additional $1 per hour will be available for the following positions: