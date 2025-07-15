This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

Buildings constructed along the Jersey Shore will likely need to comply with more stringent flood elevation standards — but not as restrictive as the state originally proposed.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday it will ease its proposed Resilient Environments and Landscapes rules, which were expected to dramatically increase elevation requirements along the coast and expand the area in which these requirements apply, in order to protect new construction from the impacts of climate change.

Last year, officials proposed raising the elevation requirements for new and significantly renovated buildings within the state’s coastal flood zone by 5 feet above existing elevation rules. The additional 5 feet reflects the upper bound of the range scientists said sea levels were likely to rise in the state by the year 2100 compared to 2000. The state’s new proposal would lessen that additional elevation by 1 foot, requiring buildings to be raised an additional 4 feet.

“We’re hearing from our coastal communities that they are comfortable with a higher level of risk, and we need to consider that,” Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette told reporters during a press briefing Monday.

Officials say rollback results from changing science and public input

The modified proposal, which will go through its own public comment period, is a response to both feedback from coastal communities and changing science, DEP officials told reporters Monday.

Some local government officials and business representatives characterized the original proposal as extreme, saying it would make building at the shore more expensive.

DEP officials say the change is also the result of evolving science. The state’s original proposal was based on a 2019 projection that sea levels off the coast of New Jersey would likely rise no more than 5.1 feet by the end of the century under a moderate emissions scenario. Since then, newer projections have come out that show the earth warming more slowly in the future, as a result of commitments by countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, LaTourrette said. The state is now citing projections that show New Jersey’s sea levels likely rising no more than 4.4 feet by 2100.

“Let’s change with the science, with the projections, and not pretend that it’s static,” LaTourette said.

The newer numbers are “reasonable,” said Robert Kopp, a climate scientist at Rutgers University who worked on the initial sea level rise projections.

“Over the last 15 years, there has both been substantial advances in climate policy around the world, and there’s also been a lot of technological innovations,” Kopp said. “We’re in a better place.”

DEP said it would revisit sea level rise projections every five years under the new proposal, and update elevation requirements if appropriate.