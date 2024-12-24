This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

More than 6,000 homes along the Jersey Shore could be elevated in the coming decades to protect them from flooding under a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plan.

The plan released Friday is a new, scaled-back version of a 2021 plan to prepare the state’s back bays for stronger storms and rising seas resulting from climate change. The Army Corps called the new plan “more achievable in the near-term.”

The Army Corps, in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, started studying solutions for the worsening flood risk along the bays behind New Jersey’s barrier islands after Hurricane Sandy revealed the area’s vulnerability to storms. Sandy damaged over 100,000 structures in Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Monmouth and Ocean counties, causing more than $4 million worth of damage.

While the ocean-side coastline is already protected by bulkheads, seawalls and periodic beach nourishment, less attention has been paid to fortifying the bay-side coasts, the Army Corps said. Without further action to protect the back bays, the 3,500 miles of shoreline from Long Branch to Cape May Point would likely suffer on average $2.6 billion in damage to property, infrastructure and vehicles each year from 2040 to 2090, the Army Corps estimated.

In public meetings and reports over the last few years, the Army Corps has floated possible solutions ranging from living shorelines to floodwalls.

An earlier “tentatively selected plan” released in 2021 recommended storm surge barriers with moveable gates at three coastal inlets and levee-like cross bay barriers — estimated to cost over $16 billion. It also recommended flood walls, levees, and seawalls to tie these barriers to higher ground, and the elevation of more than 18,000 homes and businesses. But the structural plans in this report were later “determined to be inactionable and not implementable,” according to the Army Corps.

The updated plan released Friday is a significantly scaled down version with a much lower price tag. It recommends elevation of just over 6,000 homes, floodproofing close to 300 critical infrastructure facilities, such as hospitals and fire stations, and salt marsh restoration.