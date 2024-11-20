This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Despite rain in the forecast later this week, regional water managers are considering coordinating efforts among states to conserve water in the Delaware River basin as reservoir levels continue to drop and salty water creeps toward Philadelphia’s main drinking water intake.

During a virtual public hearing Tuesday called by the Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC) to address the dry conditions and a possible upcoming water supply emergency declaration, officials said the basin could soon enter drought operations.

“The past 90 days have been dismal for precipitation,” said Amy Shallcross, manager of Water Resource Operations at the Delaware River Basin Commission.

Much of the region experienced a record dry October. The drought is classified as moderate to severe in Eastern Pennsylvania, severe in Delaware and severe to extreme in New Jersey. New Jersey has battled an unseasonably high number of wildfires this month, and some water customers there are under a mandatory water conservation order.

Over the past month, the dry conditions have allowed salty water in the Delaware River to move north toward Philadelphia’s Baxter Water Treatment Plant, which draws water from the river to serve more than half of the Philadelphia Water Department’s two million customers. The Delaware River salt front, where salinity begins to exceed a federal drinking water guideline, sat more than 19 miles north of its normal November location Tuesday, just over 20 miles away from the Baxter intake — the closest it’s been in eight years.

The Delaware River Basin Commission oversees water quality and quantity in the basin states and is made up of a representative of the federal government as well as the governors of Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. During periods of drought, it has the authority to intensify its efforts to conserve water in the basin.

Reservoir levels in the upper and lower basin remain above the thresholds that automatically trigger drought operations. Two federal reservoirs in Pennsylvania are around 75% full. The combined water stored in three New York City reservoirs has declined since August, and now sits at just over 50% of the reservoirs’ capacity.

Water is released from reservoirs into the Delaware River as needed to help meet targets for the amount of water flowing down the river at specific locations.

“We’ve been adding a lot of water to the river to maintain flows downstream,” Shallcross said.