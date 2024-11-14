NJ American Water customers under a mandatory water conservation order
The notice comes after the state declared a drought warning Wednesday as the region faces record-low rainfall, leading to the driest conditions in the past 120 years.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
New Jersey American Water is mandating customers across the state to stop watering their lawns and plants until the spring, and conserve water indoors as much as possible.
The notice comes after the state declared a drought warning Wednesday as the region faces record-low rainfall, leading to the driest conditions in the past 120 years.
The state is battling two fronts — an unseasonably high number of wildfires, and a reduction of reservoir and groundwater supplies.
While the state’s drought warning does not mandate customers to conserve water, drinking water providers may impose stricter measures. Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water, said conserving water today could prevent a more severe shortage.
“Because we don’t know what the future holds, and because of the nature of climate variation and the challenges nature presents, we thought it prudent to help the state with its conservation efforts just in case the winter turns out to be very dry,” McDonough said.
New Jersey entered a drought watch in October as the state faced the driest two-month period on record, leading to diminished streamflow, reservoir and groundwater levels. Environmental officials across the region asked residents to voluntarily conserve water at home.
Water supplies have worsened since last week in some locations, officials said Tuesday, and about 40% of water providers are experiencing an above-average water demand.
New Jersey has had roughly two inches of rain since mid-August, compared to the foot of rain the state typically receives this time of year. Sunday evening’s rainfall was not enough to make up for the 10-inch deficit, officials say. Very little rain is predicted for the next seven days, with the exception of potential showers on Thursday.
The state needs several months of average rainfall to emerge from the drought, said Shawn LaTourette, New Jersey’s commissioner of environmental protection. If conditions worsen, the state could enter a drought emergency, allowing Gov. Phil Murphy to mandate restrictions on certain uses of water.
During a Tuesday press conference, LaTourette could not answer whether the state would declare a drought emergency in the near future. However, he said such designation would depend on a number of factors, including the amount of precipitation the state receives, whether the state has a dry winter and how well the state can conserve water.
New Jersey American Water is requiring customers to postpone watering their plants until the spring, turn off their sprinklers and hoses, sweep leaves instead of using a pressure washer, and use commercial car washes that recycle water instead of washing their cars at home.
Indoors, customers are advised to turn off their taps while brushing their teeth, shaving or washing dishes. Customers can also save water by taking shorter showers and only washing full loads of laundry and dishes.
Residents can also conserve water by finding and fixing leaks, insulating exposed water pipes and using energy-efficient appliances.
“This will help the reservoirs naturally control themselves, and even recover to some degree, depending on the precipitation we get,” McDonough said. “If we add in the efforts of our customers, it can go a long way.”
Though New Jersey American Water cannot enforce the mandate, McDonough said he hopes customers will understand the seriousness of the drought, and adhere to the company’s restrictions.
McDonough said New Jersey American Water does not anticipate a major threat to its water supply. However, the company is already taking measures to ensure the most at-risk communities have enough water supply.
Some customers who rely on reservoirs facing the most significant decline will soon get their water from one of American Water’s other sources.
“We feel very confident we can deliver safe, high-quality water and the amounts customers need,” McDonough said. “But water is a precious resource, and we ask them to continue to be great stewards, and help us be great stewards of this resource, and we should be fine as we go through this time.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.