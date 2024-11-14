From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

New Jersey American Water is mandating customers across the state to stop watering their lawns and plants until the spring, and conserve water indoors as much as possible.

The notice comes after the state declared a drought warning Wednesday as the region faces record-low rainfall, leading to the driest conditions in the past 120 years.

The state is battling two fronts — an unseasonably high number of wildfires, and a reduction of reservoir and groundwater supplies.

While the state’s drought warning does not mandate customers to conserve water, drinking water providers may impose stricter measures. Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water, said conserving water today could prevent a more severe shortage.

“Because we don’t know what the future holds, and because of the nature of climate variation and the challenges nature presents, we thought it prudent to help the state with its conservation efforts just in case the winter turns out to be very dry,” McDonough said.

New Jersey entered a drought watch in October as the state faced the driest two-month period on record, leading to diminished streamflow, reservoir and groundwater levels. Environmental officials across the region asked residents to voluntarily conserve water at home.

Water supplies have worsened since last week in some locations, officials said Tuesday, and about 40% of water providers are experiencing an above-average water demand.

New Jersey has had roughly two inches of rain since mid-August, compared to the foot of rain the state typically receives this time of year. Sunday evening’s rainfall was not enough to make up for the 10-inch deficit, officials say. Very little rain is predicted for the next seven days, with the exception of potential showers on Thursday.