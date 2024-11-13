New Jersey could announce drought warning as reservoir, groundwater levels decline
New Jersey may enter a drought warning this week as the region faces record-low rainfall, leading to the driest conditions in the past 120 years.
The state’s Department of Environmental Protection hosted a virtual hearing Tuesday to discuss current conditions and the potential need to conserve water.
The agency invited members of the press to attend a Wednesday briefing, at which officials will discuss a drought warning.
If a drought warning is declared, the state could modify reservoir releases, require leak detections by water suppliers, and urge the public to voluntarily use water sparingly. A warning could be issued statewide, or be limited to the most hard-hit parts of the state, officials said Tuesday.
New Jersey entered a drought watch in October as the state faced the driest two-month period on record, leading to diminished streamflow, reservoir and groundwater levels. Environmental officials across the region have since asked residents to voluntarily conserve water at home.
Water supplies have worsened since last week in some locations, DEP officials said Tuesday, and about 40% of water providers are experiencing an above-average water demand.
The dry conditions have also caused an unseasonable number of wildfires in New Jersey, and the state has banned open fires such as bonfires.
Last week, the U.S. Drought Monitor upgraded much of South Jersey’s drought status from “severe” to “extreme.”
New Jersey has had roughly two inches of rain since mid-August, compared to the foot of rain the state typically receives this time of year.
“You can see severely deficient rainfall across the entire state,” said state climatologist David Robinson from Rutgers University during Tuesday’s hearing. “You can see a very bleak picture across the entire state, one that is only worsening.”
Sunday evening’s rainfall was not enough to make up for the 10-inch deficit, officials said. Very little rain is predicted for the next seven days, with the exception of potential showers on Thursday.
“The rainfall deficits are still substantial, and we’ll need substantial rainfall to come out of a drought,” said DEP’s state geologist Steven Domber during Tuesday’s hearing.
If conditions worsen, the state could enter a drought emergency, allowing Gov. Phil Murphy to mandate restrictions on certain uses of water.
During Tuesday’s hearing, some environmentalists, residents and water providers urged the state to enter an emergency sooner rather than later to ensure there’s enough water supply for drinking, farming and fighting the ongoing wildfires.
“I would really like to move to drought emergency so we stop people from watering their lawns,” said Tim Eustace, executive director of the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission.
