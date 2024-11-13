From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

New Jersey may enter a drought warning this week as the region faces record-low rainfall, leading to the driest conditions in the past 120 years.

The state’s Department of Environmental Protection hosted a virtual hearing Tuesday to discuss current conditions and the potential need to conserve water.

The agency invited members of the press to attend a Wednesday briefing, at which officials will discuss a drought warning.

If a drought warning is declared, the state could modify reservoir releases, require leak detections by water suppliers, and urge the public to voluntarily use water sparingly. A warning could be issued statewide, or be limited to the most hard-hit parts of the state, officials said Tuesday.

New Jersey entered a drought watch in October as the state faced the driest two-month period on record, leading to diminished streamflow, reservoir and groundwater levels. Environmental officials across the region have since asked residents to voluntarily conserve water at home.

Water supplies have worsened since last week in some locations, DEP officials said Tuesday, and about 40% of water providers are experiencing an above-average water demand.

The dry conditions have also caused an unseasonable number of wildfires in New Jersey, and the state has banned open fires such as bonfires.