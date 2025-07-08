From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware is one step closer to permanently abolishing the death penalty in the state’s constitution.

The General Assembly passed the first leg of a constitutional amendment to revamp Delaware’s governing document to prohibit the use of death as a form of punishment.

“The death penalty does not bring back victims,” argued bill sponsor state Sen. Kyra Hoffner, D-Leipsic, during that chamber’s vote last week. “It does not heal the communities and does not make us feel safer. It represents not a strength of our justice system, but its most profound weakness.”

The state House and Senate passed the legislation along mostly party lines.

The prime sponsor of the legislation, state Rep. Sean Lynn, D-Dover, did not speak in favor of the bill on the floor and did not respond to requests to discuss it for this story.

Opponents said capital punishment should remain an option for defendants convicted of heinous crimes.

Delaware death penalty sentences were ruled unconstitutional in 2016 after the Delaware Supreme Court ruled the statute wrongly allowed judges rather than juries to determine whether the facts warrant imposing a death sentence. The court also ruled separately that the decision should be retroactive to the remaining death row prisoners.