New Jersey officials have issued a drought watch for the entire state.

The watch is the second one in as many years. State geologist and Assistant Director of the New Jersey Geological and Water Survey Steven Domber said precipitation has been below average for the last several months.

“September was three inches below normal, making it the third driest in recorded history, and we’ve had almost no rain in October,” Domber said. “We’ve also had above average temperatures all year long, and both of those conditions — the dry and the warm — lead to less supply and high demand.”

While “a lot of rain” fell in August, Domber adds, the National Weather Service in Mt. Holly, New Jersey tweeted “no substantial rain is expected for the foreseeable future.” The last measurable rainfall for Philadelphia and Trenton, New Jersey was on Sept. 28.

Here’s what you need to know about the drought status, its effect and proposed measures to mitigate water shortages.

What does a drought watch mean?

Under a drought watch, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection closely monitors drought indicators, such as precipitation and groundwater levels and consults affected water suppliers, according to the agency’s website.

It also alerts the public about the status of the state’s water supply. Officials are urging residents to conserve water to preserve supplies.

“Actions that the public and businesses take now will delay or prevent the need for further action in the future,” Domber said. “It’s really important that our residents and businesses think about limiting or reducing outdoor water use, looking and fix[ing] leaks within and around the house.”

Conservation tips are posted to DEP’s website.