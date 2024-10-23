Here’s what you need to know about New Jersey’s current drought status
The Garden State has been dry since “a lot of rain” fell in August. Officials are asking people to conserve water voluntarily.
From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.
New Jersey officials have issued a drought watch for the entire state.
The watch is the second one in as many years. State geologist and Assistant Director of the New Jersey Geological and Water Survey Steven Domber said precipitation has been below average for the last several months.
“September was three inches below normal, making it the third driest in recorded history, and we’ve had almost no rain in October,” Domber said. “We’ve also had above average temperatures all year long, and both of those conditions — the dry and the warm — lead to less supply and high demand.”
While “a lot of rain” fell in August, Domber adds, the National Weather Service in Mt. Holly, New Jersey tweeted “no substantial rain is expected for the foreseeable future.” The last measurable rainfall for Philadelphia and Trenton, New Jersey was on Sept. 28.
Here’s what you need to know about the drought status, its effect and proposed measures to mitigate water shortages.
What does a drought watch mean?
Under a drought watch, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection closely monitors drought indicators, such as precipitation and groundwater levels and consults affected water suppliers, according to the agency’s website.
It also alerts the public about the status of the state’s water supply. Officials are urging residents to conserve water to preserve supplies.
“Actions that the public and businesses take now will delay or prevent the need for further action in the future,” Domber said. “It’s really important that our residents and businesses think about limiting or reducing outdoor water use, looking and fix[ing] leaks within and around the house.”
Conservation tips are posted to DEP’s website.
The Garden State is on a heightened wildfire risk
New Jersey’s fall fire season runs from mid-October through mid-February. Last week, 107 fires consumed 183 acres, according to the state Forest Fire Service. The current risk for fire is listed as “very high”.
Bill Donnelly, chief of the forest fire service, said officials are taking extra precautions to control wildfires, including a statewide ban on open burning.
“Our folks are on the road in a patrol status,” he said. “We have additional staffing on the road as well. Our fire towers are all staffed, keeping an eye on things. And we’re providing for a rapid response in the event that folks in the tower spot any fires.”
As of Monday, a couple of wildfires were burning, including one at the Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst within the confines of the military installation. No detailed information about the size of the fire has been shared, but nearby residents were warned of drifting smoke from the scene.
On Monday night, state officials said the Microwave Wildfire in Morris County was 85% contained and consumed 77 acres.
When will N.J.’s drought watch end?
State geologist Domber said several months of “normal to above average” precipitation is needed to end the drought watch.
If conditions continue to remain dry, the next step would be to issue a “drought warning,” which would allow the DEP to regulate and manage water supplies more strictly.
Should conditions worsen, state officials would issue a “water emergency,” allowing the governor to dictate mandatory water conservation orders.
But, Domber said stricter restrictions are not in the immediate future.
“We have a lot of time between now and then when that might happen,” he said. “What we need is, as I said, several months of above average precipitation to get there.”
Is climate change responsible for the drought?
Domber said there is anecdotal evidence of a correlation between climate change and the dry spells, but more research needs to be done. The need for more research was identified in the state’s water supply plan released in September.
New Jersey will work with Rutgers University research scientists to investigate climate impact.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.