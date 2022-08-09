Drought Watch issued for entire state of New Jersey; residents urged to reduce water use

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

New Jersey has been placed under a statewide drought watch as the summer heat continues to sizzle the Garden State.

The New Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette issued the Drought Watch on Tuesday.

It is the first step in the state’s three-stage drought advisory system.

The watch is intended to “sow public awareness and appreciation of the stress upon water supply sources and encourage voluntary water conservation measures,” the NJDEP says.

“Stream flow and ground water levels are falling below normal for most of the state and some reservoirs are showing steep rates of decline as hot and dry conditions continue,” LaTourette said. “While water conservation is always important, it becomes critical during prolonged dry and hot periods like New Jersey has been experiencing. If residents and businesses do all they can to reduce water demand, together we can ensure ample supplies in the coming weeks and months.”

If conditions do not improve, officials say a declaration of a drought warning or a drought emergency with mandatory water use restrictions may become necessary.