‘Bad year’ for Delaware wildfires prompts forest service to discourage outdoor burning, offer safety tips
With lower-than-normal rainfall, forest firefighting crews have responded to far more blazes. One saw flames shooting above 50-foot trees.
Sam Topper of Delaware’s Forest Service says its firefighters are used to putting out a handful of wildfires a year.
But last year, that number more than quadrupled. In 2 ½ months this year, crews have already been called to about a dozen, said Topper, the state’s wildland fire supervisor.
So with the state mired in the second-worst drought in recorded history, and one fire this month shooting flames from the crowns of trees as high as 50 feet, Topper and his firefighting crews worry that blazes could grow out of control.
“It’s a bad year because we’ve been in a prolonged drought for some time now,” Topper said. “We’re seeing a large uptick in wildfires and it’s starting to stress the first responders and resources out. Our agency has had some significant equipment breakdowns and maintenance costs associated with this elevated activity.”
While no injuries have been reported, the state is now urging residents to stop any outdoor burning.
“This is the worst I have seen for fine fuel issues in my 20 years with the Delaware Forest Service,” state forester Kyle Hoyd said. “We need residents to take this request seriously for their safety, as well as their neighbors and their communities.”
During the four-month period from November through February, Delaware had a total of 420 outdoor fires, with forest crews handling 15 of those.
Most ignited downstate in rural western Kent and Sussex counties, said Jay Jones, who heads the Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association.
Though only a small percentage needed the forest service’s intervention, Jones shares the Forest Service’s concerns since most were started from unattended outdoor burning of trash, construction material and leaves.
“That stuff should not be burned at any time,” Jones said.
State climatologist Kevin Brinson said forestry officials aren’t exaggerating about the drought.
During the six months that ended in February, Delaware had 9.81 inches of rain. That’s less than half of normal rainfall for the period — 21.17 inches — and the second-driest September-through-February period “in our 130 years of observations in Delaware,” Brinson said.
The normal rainfall for an entire year in Delaware is 46 inches, Brinson said. But last year only 37 inches fell, the 18th lowest in recorded history.
While the kinds of devastating wildfires southern California and, to a lesser extent, the Carolinas have already experienced this year aren’t foreseen in tiny Delaware, the concern is elevated this year, in large part because a wet spring isn’t in the forecast.
Hoyd says that even with some recent rainfall as winter comes to an end, Delaware’s dormant grass, brush and trees cannot absorb the water that they do later in spring, “when green-up and growth occur.” That has created a situation where grass, leaf litter and pine needles can easily combust.
Jones doesn’t fear widespread devastating fires, but issued a reminder that during a drought like Delaware is experiencing, the risk intensifies in windy conditions.
“A fire will walk and go quickly,” Jones said. “It takes some time to get our people on scene with the equipment. A small [3-foot-by-3-foot] fire can very easily walk within a matter of minutes to 4, 5, 10 acres.”
Topper said his team is on call around the clock but should be expanded and equipment upgraded “if this is the new norm.”
To that end, Hoyd said the state is in the process of getting new equipment, to be housed at Redden State Forest in Sussex County, that will replace some that’s more than 40 years old.
The state is also offering tips to residents for creating a fire safety buffer around their homes.
From the home to 5 feet off the exterior:
- Clear the roof and gutters of dead leaves, pine needles and debris.
- Replace or repair loose or missing shingles to prevent embers from reaching to the roof.
- Remove flammable materials, including mulch, plants, leaves, pine needles and firewood piles, from the home’s exterior walls.
- Prevent the build-up of combustible materials from collecting under stairs, decks and porches.
Within 5 to 30 feet from the home:
- Remove vegetation under trees so a surface fire cannot reach the crowns of trees.
- Clear vegetation from under large stationary propane tanks.
- Keep lawns and native grasses mowed to a height of 4 inches.
- Ensure that when fully mature, no tree canopy is closer than 10 feet to the edge of a structure.
- Place trees and shrubs in small clusters to minimize the continuity of vegetation in the landscape.
- Use driveways, sidewalks, patios and decks to create a fuel break.
