Sam Topper of Delaware’s Forest Service says its firefighters are used to putting out a handful of wildfires a year.

But last year, that number more than quadrupled. In 2 ½ months this year, crews have already been called to about a dozen, said Topper, the state’s wildland fire supervisor.

So with the state mired in the second-worst drought in recorded history, and one fire this month shooting flames from the crowns of trees as high as 50 feet, Topper and his firefighting crews worry that blazes could grow out of control.

“It’s a bad year because we’ve been in a prolonged drought for some time now,” Topper said. “We’re seeing a large uptick in wildfires and it’s starting to stress the first responders and resources out. Our agency has had some significant equipment breakdowns and maintenance costs associated with this elevated activity.”

While no injuries have been reported, the state is now urging residents to stop any outdoor burning.

“This is the worst I have seen for fine fuel issues in my 20 years with the Delaware Forest Service,” state forester Kyle Hoyd said. “We need residents to take this request seriously for their safety, as well as their neighbors and their communities.”