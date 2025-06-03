Canadian wildfire smoke: Hazy skies but air quality in Philly region remains good

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Leading into last weekend, satellite imagery showed a massive smoke plume spanning 3,000 miles from Montana to the Atlantic coast. The plume, the result of dozens of western Canadian wildfires, touched off a state of emergency and evacuations in the province of Saskatchewan.

Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware experienced the harmful effects of wildfire smoke from Canada in the summer of 2023. “Morning Edition” host Jennifer Lynn spoke with Susan Phillips of WHYY’s Climate Desk about what to expect this summer.

Jennifer Lynn: Remember that, Susan?

Susan Phillips: I definitely remember that orange haze that filled the sky — and of course, all the pollution that’s associated with that. You know, it may have created stunning sunsets, but as you recall, people with heart conditions, lung conditions, and other sensitive parts of the population were told to stay inside and limit their time outdoors.

JL: Yeah, and help us understand what happened in 2023 to bring that wildfire smoke from Canada to our area.

SP: So, the number of wildfires was unprecedented. They were closer. There were a lot of wildfires in Quebec. And also, just weather conditions make a difference — a huge difference. So, the wind was blowing in our direction, and atmospheric conditions made it so that the smoke was pushed down to ground level rather than staying up in the atmosphere, which it often does.

JL: We had the orange skies, the air quality. It was very interesting because, you know, we look at the air quality meter — sometimes it’s provided by the experts — and you’ll see green, you might see a little bit of yellow or something, but this was off the charts.

SP: Yes, it was. As you recall, there were multiple red Air Quality [Index] days, which meant that it was unsafe for all of us to be outside — not just the sensitive groups. And I don’t know if you remember, Jennifer, but there were also purple and maroon days in certain little parts of the state. I don’t think anyone had even heard of purple and maroon days until those wildfires.

JL: Yeah, not at all. So, I just want to underscore: This system with the fire haze coming through in the U.S. — it’s going to treat us a little bit differently this time around, right? The haze will be a lot higher. It’s less likely to impact our air quality, right?

SP: That’s right. That’s what the National Weather Service is predicting right now — that the air quality is not going to be impacted in our region.